Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Apple's FineWoven Cases
At the iPhone 15 launch event, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the use of leather. In its stead, the company introduced a new fabric material called FineWoven, which would be replacing its leather iPhone cases, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, and AirTag keyrings. FineWoven is made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content, making it far more sustainable than leather.
FineWoven is described as a "durable microtwill" with a soft texture that's similar to suede. Apple is selling FineWoven cases for all iPhone 15 series models in a variety of colors, and at their asking price of $59, they don't come cheap. A disclaimer on the product page mentions that FineWoven cases "may show wear over time" and "leave imprints" when used with MagSafe charging accessories. Apple suggests that users who are worried about this should buy its silicone or clear cases instead.
Now that FineWoven cases have finally gone on sale, it appears that the material does more than pick up a few scuffs. Apple users around the world are reporting serious quality control issues with FineWoven cases, with many choosing to return them.
iPhone users are not happy with Apple's FineWoven cases
Websites like Reddit are filled with customer complaints about Apple's FineWoven cases. Apart from the material looking worn out in a matter of days, it also appears that the cases are tough to remove and have uneven cutouts. One Reddit user said their FineWoven case gets scratched easily and picks up dust and hair.
Another claimed that the cutouts at the bottom of the case, particularly around the USB-C port, are sharp and dig into the finger when they hold the phone or type. The positioning of the cutouts also appears to be a problem. An iPhone 15 user posted an image of an iPhone with a FineWoven case on Reddit, and one can clearly see that the cutouts are not centered around the USB-C port, speaker, and microphone.
One iPhone 15 Pro user claimed that the Action button on the FineWoven case "wobbles and clacks." Other users replying to the thread echoed this sentiment, with one person saying that their Action button felt "creaky" and another deciding to return the case to Apple. Another issue with FineWoven cases is that they're difficult to remove. One user even suggested that they plan on switching to eSIM to avoid having to take off the case as much as possible.
FineWoven cases: what the reviews say
FineWoven cases have also received disappointing reviews in the media. The Verge's Allison Johnson says that FineWoven cases are particularly prone to picking up fingernail marks, with scratches appearing to be permanent. She also noted that the FineWoven MagSafe wallet showed signs of wear around the edges fresh out of the box and immediately picked up pieces of lint.
CNET's Patrick Holland had the same problem, and images of the cases after a week of use show prominent circular imprints where they've been attached to MagSafe chargers. Apple has a support page that details how to clean FineWoven cases, involving a laborious process of wiping them down with a soapy water solution, then a damp cloth, and finally drying them with a lint-free cloth. While Holland confirms that this method is effective for removing stains, it doesn't get rid of imprints.
9to5Mac's Chance Miller highlighted that the USB-C cutout on the FineWoven case isn't precise, preventing many third-party USB-C cables from fitting properly. In addition, the edges of the case are made of a hard material, making them uncomfortable to hold.
It's not often that Apple makes a faux pas like this, but FineWoven cases are an uncharacteristically bad product from the brand. Given the growing number of negative reviews, both by tech publications and iPhone users, you might want to hold off on buying a FineWoven case (or any FineWoven product) and opt for an Apple silicone or third-party case instead.