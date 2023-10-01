Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Apple's FineWoven Cases

At the iPhone 15 launch event, Apple announced that it was discontinuing the use of leather. In its stead, the company introduced a new fabric material called FineWoven, which would be replacing its leather iPhone cases, MagSafe wallets, Apple Watch bands, and AirTag keyrings. FineWoven is made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content, making it far more sustainable than leather.

FineWoven is described as a "durable microtwill" with a soft texture that's similar to suede. Apple is selling FineWoven cases for all iPhone 15 series models in a variety of colors, and at their asking price of $59, they don't come cheap. A disclaimer on the product page mentions that FineWoven cases "may show wear over time" and "leave imprints" when used with MagSafe charging accessories. Apple suggests that users who are worried about this should buy its silicone or clear cases instead.

Now that FineWoven cases have finally gone on sale, it appears that the material does more than pick up a few scuffs. Apple users around the world are reporting serious quality control issues with FineWoven cases, with many choosing to return them.