Why Apple Discontinued The iPhone Mini

Smartphones keep getting bigger, to the point that few new phones qualifying as "smaller" are left on the market. How do we define "big" vs. "small" smartphones, though? The best rule of thumb comes from a study that LG conducted around the 2013 release of its G2 flagship smartphone, which showed that a width of 2.8 inches is just about the biggest phone that most people can comfortably hold one-handed. The list of currently available small smartphones with well-supported software is pretty short, limited to pretty much just base Apple iPhones, base Samsung Galaxy S phones, the Google Pixel 8, and the Asus Zenfone 10. If you're like me and you want a smaller phone, this limited selection can be particularly infuriating, especially if you're looking at your carrier's even more limited selection.

For a couple of iPhone product cycles, Apple actively sought out that segment of the market, enticing them with not just the base iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models right at the limits of the 2.8-inch barrier, but also offering significantly smaller editions of both phones, as well. While the "standard" iPhone came in just over 2.8 inches wide, the Mini was much narrower at 2.53 inches. It was a nice addition to the line, but when the iPhone 14 hit in 2022, it was gone. If you want something smaller than the base iPhone, you have to get the 2.65 inch wide, cheaper iPhone SE instead of a smaller flagship.