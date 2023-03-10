The 9 Smallest Cell Phones You Can Currently Buy

For those searching for an old-school flip phone, the Nokia 2720 V Flip is an excellent option. It offers a form factor similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but for a fraction of the price, albeit with the limited functionality you'd expect from a phone with an old-fashioned keypad. With that said, there's a lot to recommend the Nokia 2720 V Flip over the ubiquitous smartphone, and you might be surprised by how many features are available in a phone with a design that's practically retro at this point.

This flip phone actually has apps like YouTube, Google maps, and email, and while they're certainly more difficult to use than on a smartphone, having the option to access them is a good thing. Battery life is a notable advantage for the V Flip, as it can go for a couple of days without needing to be recharged, and can last in standby mode for nearly a month. Of course, the big advantages of a basic flip phone like this are that it's relatively cheap, and it can help you if you're trying to distance yourself from social media and do a digital detox while maintaining the basic connectivity that's become so necessary in the digital age.

The size of the V Flip is just 7.59 x 2.15 x 0.46 inches unfolded and 4.13 x 2.15 x 0.74 inches while folded., and goes for $108 on Amazon unlocked. The next entry on the list is a close contender in size with the Nokia 2720 V Flip, but the Nokia device is just a tiny bit larger while folded — and is easily the longest (or tallest, depending on how you look at it) device on the list while unfolded.