AirPods 4th Gen Vs 3rd Gen: What's New And Is It Worth Upgrading?
It's that time of the year again when Apple announces its slate of new devices. One of the highlighted products at the company's September event is the 4th iteration of the Apple AirPods, which comes in a standard model, beefed up with a newer H2 chip as well as a version that's armed with active noise cancellation, among other exciting features.
This comes almost three years after the release of its predecessor, the third-generation Apple AirPods. At the time of our review, we noted the Apple earphones saw significant improvements in terms of audio and battery performance. How do they fare against the 4th gen AirPods, though?
Both the 3rd and 4th generation AirPods have a force sensor built into the stem so you can easily control media playback as well as mute or end calls with a quick press. They are also equipped with spatial audio support that includes dynamic head tracking as well as Adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts playback according to how sound is landing in your ears. However, that's about as far as it goes in terms of similarities.
Consider the sound quality
Right off the bat, the most notable difference is the availability of active noise cancellation in the AirPods 4 model. In the past few years, Apple users had to splurge for the pricier AirPods Pro to gain access to the highly coveted feature. Now, they can opt for the AirPods 4 with ANC.
Although Apple's H1 chipset built into the 3rd generation AirPods had plenty going for it — such as better Bluetooth connectivity, device pairing and switching, and overall audio quality, among others — the new H2 chip that comes with the two AirPods 4 models packs a stronger punch. For starters, both 4th generation Apple earphones are equipped with Voice Isolation that ensures clearer call quality regardless of environmental noise levels. They also come with Siri Interactions, a new feature that registers a head nod or left-to-right shake as responses to incoming Siri announcements.
If you opt for the version of the AirPods 4 that comes with ANC, you'll get additional features that'll enhance your listening experience even more. You can activate Transparency Mode to maintain a level of situational awareness without losing sound quality. You can also utilize Adaptive Audio, a mix of Transparency Mode and ANC that automatically adjusts according to your surroundings. Finally, there's also a Conversation Awareness feature that automatically lowers media playback volume when you start speaking to someone in close proximity.
What about battery life and charging?
Considering the resources required to run additional audio features like ANC, battery performance is probably the only factor where the 3rd generation AirPods outperforms the newer AirPods 4, but not by a lot. The older Apple earphones can provide up to six hours of playback — or up to five hours, with Spatial Audio enabled — or up to four hours of talk time on one charge. With the charging case, you can get up to 20 hours of talk time and up to 30 hours of playback. Five minutes in its charging case gains you back around an hour's worth of listening or talk time.
By comparison, the standard AirPods 4 guarantee you only up to five hours of playback on one charge, with the option to gain up to 30 hours of playback with the charging case. Five minutes of case-charging gains you back an hour of listening time, or about 45 minutes of talk time. The AirPods 4 with ANC have similar battery life projections, provided that noise control is disabled. With ANC activated, you only get up to four hours of playback on one charge, and only up to 20 hours with the charging case.
The charging case is another matter. While the 3rd generation AirPods charging case has a width of 2.14 inches, both 4th generation AirPods come with a smaller and lighter USB-C charging case that's only 1.97 inches wide. If you happen to opt for the version that has ANC, the AirPods should also work with Apple Watch chargers and compatible Qi-certified chargers. In addition, the AirPods 4 with ANC's charging case is equipped with a speaker that lets you easily locate it via Apple's FindMy feature.
Design and additional features
Although the 3rd generation AirPods are a more lightweight and contoured version of its previous iteration, the two AirPods 4 models now sport an open-ear design as well as a more comfortable fit that's compatible with a wider variety of ear shapes. Both 4th generation earbuds also come with a shorter stem that houses both the battery and the chip, and a force sensor that's supposedly easier to pinch for playback and call controls. What is perhaps a great addition to the revamp of the AirPod 4's structural design is the inclusion of a built-in vent system that's supposed to reduce pressure in the ear canal. This should lead to better overall sound quality and air flow in the ear, as well as a more comfortable fit, especially for long-term wear.
The water resistance level has also improved. The 3rd generation AirPods are sweat and water resistant with an IPX4 rating, while AirPods 4 are dust, sweat, and water resistant with an IP54 rating. In terms of in-ear detection, AirPods (3rd generation) come with a skin-detect sensor, while the AirPods 4 models have reverted back to optical in-ear sensors that came with earlier versions of the earphones.
Should you splurge on the AirPods 4th gen?
If you are in the market for noise-canceling earbuds and would prefer to stay within the Apple ecosystem, the AirPods 4 with ANC may be worth the upgrade, available at $179 beginning September 20 through the online Apple Store. It's the same exact price as the 3rd generation AirPods at the time of its initial release, with a lot more functionality. If ANC is not something that you particularly need, the standard AirPods 4 are a more affordable alternative at $129, which are also available on September 20 through apple.com. Note though that if you want an additional USB-C charging cable with your new AirPods 4, you'd have to buy it separately for $29.
As of this writing, the 3rd generation AirPods are no longer available for purchase through the online Apple Store, but you can still buy them on Amazon for $169, with a Lightning to USB-C charging cable included in the box. If you're not an Apple loyalist and would rather spend less than $100 for a set of new earbuds, consider these budget-friendly Apple AirPods alternatives.