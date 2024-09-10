AirPods 4th Gen Vs 3rd Gen: What's New And Is It Worth Upgrading?

It's that time of the year again when Apple announces its slate of new devices. One of the highlighted products at the company's September event is the 4th iteration of the Apple AirPods, which comes in a standard model, beefed up with a newer H2 chip as well as a version that's armed with active noise cancellation, among other exciting features.

This comes almost three years after the release of its predecessor, the third-generation Apple AirPods. At the time of our review, we noted the Apple earphones saw significant improvements in terms of audio and battery performance. How do they fare against the 4th gen AirPods, though?

Both the 3rd and 4th generation AirPods have a force sensor built into the stem so you can easily control media playback as well as mute or end calls with a quick press. They are also equipped with spatial audio support that includes dynamic head tracking as well as Adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts playback according to how sound is landing in your ears. However, that's about as far as it goes in terms of similarities.

