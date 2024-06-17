5 Budget-Friendly Apple AirPods Alternatives

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Since the release of the first Apple AirPods back in 2016, the wireless earbuds have become a huge hit. They're beloved for many reasons beyond the lack of dangling connecting wires, including their quality sound, light weight, and various other high-tech features. That said, not everything about Apple AirPods is great. Firstly, they're pretty expensive, with the cheapest second-generation AirPods starting at $129. Secondly, they can be easy to lose and break due to their diminutive size, which is a major cause for concern considering how much money it costs to get your hands on a pair.

However, the good thing is that there are many AirPods clones and knock-offs on the market, and some of them are pretty amazing. If you're looking for a set of inconspicuous wireless earbuds and don't want to spend upwards of $100 for the Apple name, you have plenty of options. We searched the web and found several exceptional deals on budget-friendly AirPods alternatives. We selected these products based on customer reviews, price, and product features, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology later. For now, check out these five AirPods alternatives that won't break the bank.