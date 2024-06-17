5 Budget-Friendly Apple AirPods Alternatives
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Since the release of the first Apple AirPods back in 2016, the wireless earbuds have become a huge hit. They're beloved for many reasons beyond the lack of dangling connecting wires, including their quality sound, light weight, and various other high-tech features. That said, not everything about Apple AirPods is great. Firstly, they're pretty expensive, with the cheapest second-generation AirPods starting at $129. Secondly, they can be easy to lose and break due to their diminutive size, which is a major cause for concern considering how much money it costs to get your hands on a pair.
However, the good thing is that there are many AirPods clones and knock-offs on the market, and some of them are pretty amazing. If you're looking for a set of inconspicuous wireless earbuds and don't want to spend upwards of $100 for the Apple name, you have plenty of options. We searched the web and found several exceptional deals on budget-friendly AirPods alternatives. We selected these products based on customer reviews, price, and product features, but we'll dive deeper into our methodology later. For now, check out these five AirPods alternatives that won't break the bank.
JBL Vibe Beam Earbuds
JBL has been one of the biggest names in the speaker and audio equipment industry for decades. The company is owned by Harman, itself a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics. JBL is known for its high-quality speakers and automotive audio systems. The company has its hands in nearly every area and niche of the audio industry, including gaming, sports, music, and lifestyle.
Despite the company's credibility and high-quality products, not every item produced by JBL comes with an exorbitant price tag. For audiophiles looking for budget-friendly AirPods alternatives, the JBL Vibe Beam Earbuds could be a solid choice. Featuring JBL's Deep Bass Sound, these earbuds have eight millimeter drivers to deliver a crisp, robust listening experience, while their ergonomic design means you can wear them all day without discomfort or ear fatigue.
The earbuds have up to 32 hours of battery life — broken down, that's eight hours of battery life in the buds and 24 hours of life stored in the case — and they also feature a rapid charging mechanism that can provide two hours of listening time after just 10 minutes on the charger. They feature hands-free calling and JBL's Ambient Aware pass-through technology, plus they're IP54 and IPX2 certified to be dust and water resistant. The JBL Vibe Beam Earbuds are available for $49.95 on Amazon and feature 4.4 out of 5 stars based on nearly 10,000 user reviews.
EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds
EarFun is a relatively new brand. The company was born in 2018 and endeavors to market quality audio equipment at prices that won't break the bank. Created by a group of industry experts, the brand's mission is to supply premium products for the general public, pledging audio excellence without price inflation.
EarFun's range offers impressive features and attractive prices. The EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds could be worthwhile as a budget-friendly AirPods alternative as they've won multiple awards while being regarded as fantastic value by a number of publications. Offering great sound quality, the earbuds also feature an ergonomic fit for all day comfort, a mobile app to help you customize your listening experience, and noise-canceling functionality.
The earbuds and case are capable of providing up to 35 hours of listening time when fully charged, with seven hours provided from a single charge. They also offer a rapid-charging feature that allows for two hours of playtime after only 10 minutes of charging time. They're IPX7 deep waterproof certified and available on Amazon for $65.99. The EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds are well-rated by customers and feature 4.3 out of 5 stars based on more than 16,000 user reviews.
Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds
Soundcore, another moderately new brand, around since 2014, is owned by Anker, a popular manufacturer of technology like chargers, power banks, and various other cell phone and computer accessories. Marketing itself as at the forefront of progress in the audio industry, Soundcore regularly releases new products, with its flagship earbuds in 2023 claiming to reduce noise by up to 98.5%.
The Soundcore P20i True Wireless Earbuds could be a great option for music and audio lovers looking for good quality on a budget. They deliver robust bass backed up by powerful 10 millimeter drivers, while a mobile app allows you to customize your experience using audio controls and 22 EQ presets. Furthermore, the app has a built-in Find My Earbuds feature, enabling users to locate their small gadgets by tracking down the loud sound.
The P20i earbuds provide 10 hours of listening time on a single charge, while the case is capable of storing an additional 20 hours. The earbuds offer AI-enhanced calling with two built-in microphones, while a case lanyard helps ensure you keep your earbuds safe and secure, no matter where you go. The Soundcore P20i earbuds are not currently available through the manufacturer, but you can pick them up on Amazon for $24.99. They're recommended by users and feature 4.4 out of 5 stars based on nearly 20,000 customer reviews.
Huawei FreeBuds
Huawei is a popular Chinese company that manufactures various forms of technology, including cell phones, smart watches, computers, and audio devices. The business has been around since 1987 and operates in more than 170 countries around the globe, aiming to provide quality, modern technology to every single person for a smarter, more connected world.
If you're in the market for a set of budget-friendly AirPods alternatives, the Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 Wireless Earbuds might be worth considering. The earbuds feature an impressive 40 hours of battery life, including nine hours of playtime on a single charge, and the ability to rapidly charge the devices for up to three hours of listening in just 10 minutes. They feature an ergonomic fit, thanks to Huawei's thorough development process, which included testing the products in more than 300,000 sample ear canals. The earbuds use an advanced 5.3 Bluetooth connection, allowing you to listen to your favorite music or podcast or use the hands-free calling feature seamlessly, without interruption. The FreeBuds SE 2 cost $69.00 on Amazon and feature 4.6 out of 5 stars based on more than 1,000 customer reviews.
Jxrev Wireless Earbuds
Unlike the previous brands covered here, Jxrev is an Amazon seller that focuses exclusively on wireless earbuds. Jxrev, like many other Amazon sellers, has a strange name and is not a well-known brand. There isn't much information online about the company, but that doesn't necessarily mean its products are bad. In fact, Jxrev has a surprisingly high number of positive reviews for most of the devices it sells.
For audiophiles in the market for cheap wireless earbuds, the Jxrev Wireless Earbuds could be a solid buy. They offer basically all of the same features as the previous products covered here, including Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, IP7 waterproof construction, and noise canceling functionality. The earbuds include 13 millimeter drivers for great bass, while touch controls allow you to pause and skip songs, or adjust the volume. These earbuds offer up to 32 hours of playtime on a single charge, including the power stored in the case, and offer USB-C fast charging for when you need your music now. The Jxrev earbuds are compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as PCs, laptops, tablets, and TVs. They cost $49.99 on Amazon — but are frequently on sale for extremely discounted price — and feature 4.3 out of 5 stars based on more than 14,000 user reviews.
Why did we choose these products?
We chose these products based on a few simple criteria: price, product features, and user reviews. First of all, we wanted to showcase a series of earbuds that represent significant savings when compared to Apple AirPods. Each product covered here costs less than $100, and most of them fall below the $50 mark. Next, we looked for products that provide a variety of features. While these earbuds won't offer the exact same capabilities as AirPods, they're not as far apart as the price may suggest. All of the products listed provide good connectivity, high-quality sound, and impressive battery life. Finally, we considered user reviews, and we chose to highlight products with exceptional customer feedback. Each product covered here has a minimum of 4.3 out of 5 stars based on thousands of reviews, and we favored items that customers described as high-quality and of great value.
Nevertheless, it's still important to do your own research to determine which products fit within your budget and meet your expectations and needs. While each of these devices represents significant savings when compared to higher-end products, they may not provide some of the fancier or more advanced features. Finally, remember to exercise caution and practice a few tips to keep your money safe when shopping on Amazon. Following these steps will give you peace of mind and allow you to get the products you want with minimal hassle.