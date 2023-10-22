Who Makes JBL's Speakers? And How Good Are They Really?
JBL is a big player in the speaker marketplace, and it's a brand that you'll see occupy a lot of store space. Whether you're looking for a home audio setup or a speaker to play music, chances are good you've come across the JBL name in your search. Browsing the aisles at Walmart or Best Buy will show you just how popular the brand is, as many of the speaker options will be the JBL brand. For budget-conscious shoppers looking for a Bluetooth speaker, JBL seems like an excellent option.
When it comes to setting up something like a home theater or somebody just getting more serious with their audiophile habits, you're expected to be a bit pickier. Luckily, JBL does have options for you even as you move up the price ladder. Typically, the more expensive you go, the better the speaker is, but some exceptions exist. At a certain point, you'll have to look at brands that also hit the same price point and ask yourself if you're paying for the brand recognition JBL offers or if you're paying for the quality. Like many products, knowing its origins plays a significant role in how trustworthy and reliable it can be.
Who makes JBL speakers?
The JBL brand dates back to 1934, but the company wasn't actually known as JBL until 1946, when James B. Lansing founded it. JBL speakers are made across the world, and the company has production plants in Mexico, China, Hungary, and the United States. Despite the worldwide production, JBL has remained a popular option for buyers, and it doesn't seem being spread across the globe has had much of an impact on quality.
What potential buyers will need to pay the most attention to is the price point. Using the JBL Flip as an example, the latest iteration costs $129.95 and won't give you the best sound quality imaginable. Instead, it's targeting partygoers who want to play music by the pool without worrying about battery life or getting the speaker wet. It's a waterproof stereo speaker, and it's not trying to be much more than that. On the other hand, the Synthesis line appeals to home theater enthusiasts looking to upgrade their sound to movie theater quality. Obviously, the prices between the two are absolutely massive.
Are JBL speakers worth buying?
When it comes to the budget or cheaper options that JBL offers, it's tough to go wrong. Portable speaker options like the Boombox and Flip are both excellent at what they do. In this tier, JBL typically edges out the competition as you get a good brand name and something that won't break the bank. As we go into the more expensive territory, things get murkier.
The JBL Stage A130 bookshelf set costs $300, giving you a huge upgrade over both the Flip and Boombox. However, this puts us into a category where we now need an audio receiver, usually reserved for people who are more serious about their sound because of the extra cost. Reviews for this set are rather solid, and with sales often bringing the price down to around $200, it's worth the investment. At this price range, the A130 set is often recommended for home theaters. The A130s will also be good for pairing a set of speakers with their turntable.
As we go up in price, the recommendations tend to move toward other brands. This doesn't mean JBL gets worse, but it just means other brands can provide a better bang for your buck. The $2,000 JBL 4309 speakers were reviewed very well, and while they look a tad strange to many people, it doesn't seem like you'd regret your purchase if you bought a set.