Who Makes JBL's Speakers? And How Good Are They Really?

JBL is a big player in the speaker marketplace, and it's a brand that you'll see occupy a lot of store space. Whether you're looking for a home audio setup or a speaker to play music, chances are good you've come across the JBL name in your search. Browsing the aisles at Walmart or Best Buy will show you just how popular the brand is, as many of the speaker options will be the JBL brand. For budget-conscious shoppers looking for a Bluetooth speaker, JBL seems like an excellent option.

When it comes to setting up something like a home theater or somebody just getting more serious with their audiophile habits, you're expected to be a bit pickier. Luckily, JBL does have options for you even as you move up the price ladder. Typically, the more expensive you go, the better the speaker is, but some exceptions exist. At a certain point, you'll have to look at brands that also hit the same price point and ask yourself if you're paying for the brand recognition JBL offers or if you're paying for the quality. Like many products, knowing its origins plays a significant role in how trustworthy and reliable it can be.