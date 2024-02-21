5 Tips To Keep Your Money Safe While Shopping On Amazon

Online shopping has become a way of life, with many consumers in the U.S. embracing it over in-store shopping. Who can blame them? With just a few clicks or taps, you can buy almost anything you want without leaving home. One company has led the charge in transforming the U.S. into an online shopping nation — Amazon. No company has done more to make buying everything from electronics to groceries convenient and accessible to the masses.

The company has also done a lot to help shoppers keep their money safe while shopping online, including implementing mail verification and initiating takedowns of fake websites designed to trick customers into divulging sensitive information. However, even with these safeguards in place, the threat of scams intended to separate customers from their hard-earned money is always present.

Even if you manage to avoid phishing emails and texts, one reason your security is never guaranteed when using Amazon is the millions of third-party sellers on the platform. While most of these sellers are honest, bad actors take advantage of the fact that almost anyone can sell items on Amazon to target unsuspecting customers. Since you make purchases through the Amazon app or website, even when buying from independent sellers, it's easy to get lulled into a false sense of security, believing you're more protected than you really are.