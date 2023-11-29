How Amazon Uses AI To Protect Against Fake Reviews

With the rise of artificial intelligence, it's becoming harder to discern what is real and fake online. The creation of easily accessible generative language models, like Chat GPT, has made using AI easier than ever before. One concerning trend is the seeming rise in the number of fake user reviews on websites. Fake reviews undermine the very concept of reviews and can make deciding which products or services to get nearly impossible.

Large websites like Amazon have thousands of reviews for different products across the site and help people narrow down the plethora of choices for each product. In 2021, an alleged Amazon fake review scam was revealed via a data breach, which uncovered companies offering free products in exchange for positive reviews.

Luckily, Amazon is taking steps toward restricting the number of fake reviews found on their website by implementing AI technology and taking action against accounts that leave deceitful reviews.