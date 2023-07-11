The Reason Amazon Sellers Have Such Strange Brand Names

Amazon Prime Day is here and with it are deals on all manner of apparel, electronic devices, sporting goods equipment, cookware, and really whatever else you can think of. Nestled between recognizable brands like Nike, Apple, ASUS, and Amazon's own brands, are brands you've likely never heard of, like NVEESHOX, Fosman, or QINLIANF. These brand names aren't typos or something wrong with your web browser, those names are the actual registered brand names of the seller. To make matters more confusing, most listings have hundreds, if not thousands of positive reviews.

The products aren't outright scams either. You get what you order the vast majority of the time, oftentimes with Amazon's famously quick delivery and relatively pain-free return process. A writer for the New York Times reported that they ordered a pair of gloves from a brand named "FRETREE" and it arrived on time, exactly as ordered. Similarly, the Monsdle brand backpack you order on Prime Day will likely arrive with little fuss.

But why do so many sellers have wacky and outlandish names? It has to do with copyright law and online marketplace competition in China.