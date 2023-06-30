FTC Proposes Ban On Fake Online Reviews

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is trying to clamp down on fake reviews, including those that have been plaguing sites like Amazon for years now. It is hoped that a tough set of new rules will eliminate the false endorsements, and punish sellers that continue to pad their scores.

Under the proposed system, it will be illegal for a company to sell or obtain "fake reviews or testimonials." The reviews in question explicitly refer to reviews that are written "by someone who does not exist, who did not have experience with the product or service, or who misrepresented their experiences." People connected to, or employed by, the seller will also be forbidden from leaving reviews without explicitly stating their exact relationship with the company. Real reviews are also affected, in that companies can't use things like legal threats and false accusations to prevent or remove negative reviews.

Companies are also not allowed to make it look like a review written in reference to one product is actually referring to another — nor are they allowed to pay for either positive or negative reviews. New rules will also be added forbidding companies from owning a website that both reviews their products and claims to be impartial, and from selling "fake social media indicators" including fake followers and likes.