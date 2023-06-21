FTC Sues Amazon Over Shady Prime Practices

Amazon is being sued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) because of how it allegedly handles its Prime memberships. The company is accused of encouraging sign-ups in a way that the governmental agency considers illegal, and then makes it difficult for subscribers to cancel. The apparent underhanded tactics include "dark patterns" which the lawsuit describes as "manipulative, coercive, or deceptive user interface designs" that purportedly encourage sign-ups to the company's premium service.

In a statement, FTC Chair Lina Khan said Amazon users were "tricked" into recurring subscriptions and alleged that the company's actions were "not only frustrating users but also costing them significant money." The full details haven't been revealed, but one of the things the lawsuit seems to be seeking is a civil penalty with an unspecified dollar amount. In addition to the current accusations, Amazon's higher-ups are also accused of resisting changes that would have made it easier for users to cancel their Prime subscriptions.

The subscription as it exists currently costs $139 per year, and includes benefits like free high-speed shipping, access to the "Prime Video" online streaming service, and the ability to shop in Amazon's annual "Prime Day" sales, among other benefits. There are currently over 200 million Prime users across the globe.