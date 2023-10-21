How To Enable The New Personalized Volume Feature On Your AirPods

With the release of iOS 17, Apple rolled out a bunch of new software features for AirPods. While many of these features apply only to the AirPods Pro 2, a few are available for other models in the lineup. For starters, the AirPods Pro 2 are gaining a powerful new Adaptive Audio mode. The new listening mode combines Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode and can automatically adjust the volume and noise cancellation based on what's happening around you. For example, it will drown out background sounds like a vacuum cleaner or the noise in a coffee shop but let you hear when someone's speaking directly to you.

Adding to Adaptive Audio is Conversation Awareness. This mode automatically lowers the volume of what's playing on your AirPods Pro 2 when someone is speaking to you, enhancing the voices in front of you and reducing background sound. Other new features coming to AirPods include faster automatic switching between Apple devices and a new mute and unmute feature for calls (AirPods Pro models and AirPods 3), which can be activated by simply pressing the stem while on a call.

In addition to these features, the AirPods Pro 2 are also getting Personalized Volume, which can adjust the media volume based on your personal preferences and surroundings.