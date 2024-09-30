iPhone 16 Review: Closer To Pro Than You Think

Apple also added some new software tweaks, such as the side of the screen bubbling in when you press any of the myriad of buttons surrounding the phone. It's a very subtle action, but I've grown to like it quite a bit.

You can also — finally — place icons anywhere you want on the home screen. Gone are the days of trying to move an icon somewhere on the screen that's completely empty only to have it snap back to the last available slot on the home screen. That was really maddening, and it only took until iOS was old enough to vote to get it.

You can also customize the Control Center quite a bit more, even adding support for third party developers, should you so choose. There's also a power button at the top of the control center, so you can shut your phone down when you want to do so without accidentally taking a screenshot.

One thing that is still missing (and I will never stop complaining about this until I get it) is a number row in the keyboard. It is 2024, and passwords are required to be more complicated than ever, and Apple still has not put a number row on the keyboard. It's the most ridiculous oversight in the history of technology — a history which also includes such events as HP buying Palm and the existence of Quibi.

