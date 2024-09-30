How To Send Texts Without Cellular Coverage Or WiFi On iPhone

Apple has been offering a satellite-driven emergency response facility on iPhones for a while now. But with the recent rollout of the iOS 18 update, the iPhone has gained the facility to send messages via a satellite link. This feature is a godsend for users, especially when they go off the grid and find themselves in a situation where they can't find cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity.

Advertisement

The satellite-driven messaging facility lets users text messages, respond with emojis, and enjoy Tapbacks over the iMessage and SMS pathways. So far, this feature has only been available on the iPhone 14 series, and newer models including the iPhone 16, while geographic availability is restricted to the US and Canada. Now, keep in mind that this is not the same as Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature, which should only be used to get in touch with emergency responders to seek urgent help.

Over the past few days, in the fallout of Hurricane Helene and the recent Verizon service outage, multiple iPhone users have detailed on social media, how satellite messaging helped them stay in touch with their friends and family members. Many have been urging others to install iOS 18 update on their eligible phones to take advantage of the potentially life-saving feature.

Advertisement

In order to exchange messages via a satellite link, users need to make sure that they've got a few systems already set up on their iPhones. To start, iMessage should be in an active state, which is usually the case for most iPhone users following the initial setup.