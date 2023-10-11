How To Use Roadside Assistance By Satellite With AAA On iPhone 15

In September, one of the more intriguing parts of Apple's iPhone 15 reveal event was that Apple's satellite-based roadside assistance program for U.S.-based customers, which launched in 2022 as an iPhone 14 feature, would now be partnering with the American Automobile Association (AAA) as the roadside assistance provider. "This new partnership with Apple takes our commitment to the next level by providing roadside service to motorists previously unreachable," said AAA's Thomas Vaughan in a press release. "Thanks to iPhone's satellite capabilities, we can now help drivers stranded in remote locations, when they need us most."

The roadside assistance is free for two years after the activation of an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15, though Apple has not yet said how it will be priced once those two years are up. The AAA press release also notes, "Once the questionnaire is received, AAA members will be verified and service will be provided," while "[n]on-members will be responsible for payment upon completion of the service." That announcement does not mention the "free for two years" promotion, though, so it's unclear if Apple is covering AAA's fees for non-members, or it's just making its own eventual subscription satellite connectivity service free for the first two years.

Regardless, Apple and AAA are providing an incredibly useful new feature that adds a lot of value to the iPhone, particularly for those often traveling through remote areas. So if you're an iPhone 14 or iPhone 15 owner and your car breaks down in a wireless dead zone, how do you use your phone to engage the satellites and call for help?