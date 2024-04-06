iPhone's Most Popular Free iOS Apps, Ranked
Navigating the App Store to find gems among countless apps can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. With so many options and new apps constantly hitting the App Store, it can be a bit overwhelming — not to mention sorting through the apps that aren't free to use. We're all guilty of downloading a free app only to have it sit hidden in some random folder, never to see the light of day. That's why we've scoured the App Store's top charts to present a lineup that truly stands out.
These apps aren't just popular — they're the type of apps that add real value to your iPhone's home screen and are opened daily by users worldwide. We've considered your diverse needs, spotlighting each app's unique pros and cons to help you decide whether to hit download. This is not just about showcasing popular free iOS apps — it's about streamlining selections that promise to add value, efficiency, and a touch of delight to your daily routine.
12. CapCut - Video Editor
Whenever I'm looking to create video content for Instagram Reels, TikToks, or YouTube, CapCut is my first choice without a second thought. It's super easy to use compared to the clunky, intimidating video editing apps I've dealt with in the past. Those apps often had me hitting delete before I could even get the hang of them. However, CapCut feels like it was made for anyone. It seamlessly fits into my video editing workflow, whether on my iPhone, desktop, or web browser.
With CapCut, I can effortlessly cut, trim, and piece together clips in just the right aspect ratios for any social media platform. No wonder the app has climbed into the top three in the photo and video category. The app was made with mobile phone users in mind. Editing is so simple you only need to use your thumb. Add slick transitions, sync music, and sprinkle in subtitles. The customization options feel endless, and I've been amazed by the final cut. Hands down, Capcut is the best free video editing app I've stumbled upon.
11. Threads, an Instagram app
The idea of adding another social media app to the mix might seem overwhelming. However, many are seeking refuge in less toxic spaces than X, formerly known as Twitter. Threads is emerging as a promising haven and has even taken the top spot in the social networking category. A Meta product, Threads has mainly been onboarding Instagram users, inviting them to engage in more fluid and relevant conversations and share beyond just images and Reels.
It isn't all great, though. A noticeable pinch felt by its users is the impact Threads seems to have on their Instagram engagement. Some are concerned that their content isn't reaching as many followers as before, hinting at a possible algorithm shake-up. Despite this, Threads' overall vibe is similar to that of a friendly town hall meeting where everyone's voice matters. Threads is attempting to reset how we engage online, offering a platform centered around community and conversation.
10. WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp is the second most downloaded free iOS app in the social networking category. The app isn't just popular in the States — there's a high chance your international friends use it as well. Its simplicity reminds us of the beauty of an app designed to excel at doing one thing without any bells and whistles. However, WhatsApp's features can sometimes feel limited compared to other apps that offer more interactivity or customization.
Still, WhatsApp is my personal go-to messaging app. It's virtually replaced my phone, messaging, and work correspondence. It syncs with the desktop app and makes it super simple to send files, images, and videos, make phone and video calls, and even send voice notes. I used to have an Android phone and it was easy enough to move my WhatsApp chats from Android to my iPhone.
WhatsApp's simplicity and user-friendliness are unmatched, making it a faithful companion for travelers worldwide. Even though it is widely popular, WhatsApp has been criticized for privacy concerns, particularly regarding its data-sharing policies with its parent company, Meta. This has made some users wary, considering the trade-offs between convenience and privacy.
9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
YouTube is my go-to whenever I have free time or am looking for a quick solution, travel ideas, sports highlights, documentaries, or just to enjoy some Shorts. Thanks to its endless stream of diverse content, the YouTube app sits front and center on my iPhone's home screen. The massive content library can keep one entertained for eternity, so it's no wonder it's second in the photo and video category.
The video streaming service isn't without its flaws, though. It's a mixed bag of privacy concerns, inappropriate content, the unpredictability of what's new, issues with video lengths, and copyright troubles. Not to mention navigating the emotional rollercoaster with creators or trying to keep up with the constant deluge of videos.
Despite these challenges, YouTube has changed over the years, becoming a sophisticated platform that really gets what its viewers are into. It personalizes your feed, mixing content with new discoveries tailored just for you. The app also has YoutTube Shorts, giving both TikTok and Instagram Reels a run for their money.
8. Facebook
Facebook often gets described as the digital town square for internet users of a certain age, abuzz with political debates, cooky theories, or the oversharing of personal drama. Even so, it remains a frequently used app to check in on the lives of family and friends. Facebook is a great platform for finding specific interest groups, keeping up with favorite pages, scoping out local deals in the marketplace, and discovering new and interesting content. It's a great way to connect from the digital to the real world.
Despite its position at number three in the social networking category, Facebook has its drawbacks. The platform faces criticism over privacy concerns, account hacking, and its role in spreading misinformation. On the other side, its massive network makes it super useful for event planning, reconnecting with old friends, and even for businesses and creators to reach a wider audience.
Many people complain that the ad-heavy feed and the algorithm bury meaningful content in favor of what they think they should see, which can be really frustrating. Overall, Facebook continues to be a significant part of users' lives, demonstrating its enduring relevance in the ever-evolving social media landscape.
7. Gmail - Email by Google
With so many new apps and platforms being launched with all the bells and whistles, one thing will always remain–email. The creme de la creme of email services is Gmail, ranking third in the productivity category. I've had my Gmail account for over a decade. It's seen its fair share of use over the years and remains a most-used app on my iPhone.
Gmail integrates with Google Workspace to enhance productivity and workflow and includes useful features like customizing categories, labels, and filters. The Gmail app allows me to search for attachments and keywords to access important info easily. Even though I've been using Gmail for quite some time, there are many tips and tricks to unlock even more Gmail features. The app is highly rated for its reliability, security, and user-friendly design. If you haven't downloaded it yet, what are you waiting for?
6. Instagram
Instagram has changed a lot since I first started using it, evolving from a simple photo-sharing app to a more expressive outlet for individuals to share personal snapshots of their lives via Reels, Stories, and direct messages. Beyond personal use, Instagram is also an app for creators and businesses to showcase their products and services and engage with audiences creatively. Despite many users who want to keep Instagram how it used to be instead of trying to compete with the likes of TikTok, the app still takes the top spot in the photo and video category.
A downside is that many Instagram users feel that keeping up with a perfectly curated feed isn't genuine and seek out more authentic and relevant content. Also, thinking of hashtags, captions, considering what time to post, and other tricks to garner more followers can be a headache. However, you can change some Instagram features to make your experience a whole lot better.
5. Google
You know your company is doing well when its name is a verb in the dictionary. That statement alone should clue you into what app we're talking about — Google. Whenever I need to look something up, I'm Googling it. The app is free to use and is ranked first in utilities. It's also more than just a simple search engine for me – with features like Google Lens, I can learn more about the world around me. I travel a lot, so translating text with my camera in real-time or taking a photo and reverse image searching is important to figure out what exactly I am about to eat. You can even shop from a screenshot.
Google's AI-assistant Gemini is also baked into the app. It can help with summarizing or finding info from your Gmail or Google Drive, brainstorming, writing, and using text, voice, and photos to help in ways like never before. Google also features Discover, a way to stay up-to-date with topics personalized to your interests. The app just keeps on getting better and better and is a must-download for those who are ever-curious.
4. ChatGPT
OpenAI's ChatGPT is all the rage these days, and it isn't a surprise that it's ranked first in the productivity category. When I'm having my morning coffee, it's a great tool to rattle off voice notes or post-shower thoughts to kickstart a brainstorming session. The app is different from its web browser counterpart, with the ability to chat in voice mode. It's surprisingly fluid and makes for a great companion—not to be confused with the movie "Her." The voice does, however, sound very similar to Scarlett Johansson's.
The free app uses GPT 3.5, a version that is less than the current GPT 4, so there are limitations to consider. If you are already a paid subscriber to ChatGPT, you can link your account and access all the special features, like getting up-to-date replies from online searches and uploading photos and files for ChatGPT to consider or scan and read when crafting a response. The sky's the limit with ChatGPT, and the app allows me to get that extra boost of creativity, better structure my thoughts, and make plans. It's an essential app that every iPhone owner should have.
3. Shein - Shopping Online
Shien is a great choice for anyone looking for a great deal on clothes, which is why it ranks second in the shopping category. Shein is an e-commerce app that offers a variety of clothes for the budget-conscious. The app is updated regularly and is easy to use, making it simple enough to browse and shop effortlessly. Shein offers free shipping on orders over a certain amount and a 35-day return policy.
However, the buzz around Shein often touches on the darker sides of fast fashion, sparking debates over its environmental footprint and ethical stance. Many also wonder exactly why the Shein marketplace has such low prices. A lot of the products are shipped from China and can take quite a while to arrive. Users report that the quality is a bit of a roulette, sometimes not living up to expectations.
Despite this, Shein is still a popular choice for online fashion shopping that offers a wide range of affordable, trendy options for various styles and occassions. The app's ease of use and seemingly endless selection make it popular, though shoppers are encouraged to consider the broader impacts of their fashion choices.
2. TikTok
TikTok is ranked first in the entertainment category, and it's easy to see why. This addictive social media platform allows users to create, share, and discover short videos and now photo posts. TikTok has influenced pop culture and altered digital marketing. Its algorithm, designed to learn and adapt to user preferences quickly, ensures that there's something for everyone.
TikTok has become a household name for many, taking on both a positive and negative connotation. The app is a launchpad for trends and an outlet for creative expression, from cooking and dancing to DIY projects and cute pet videos.
The app offers more than the potential to go viral, but its simple-to-use interface makes it accessible to creators. While it offers an outlet for community and belonging, educational content, and self-expression, the app faces privacy concerns and the collection of personal information. Despite fears of a potential TikTok ban in the US and debates over its impact on mental well-being, TikTok continues to be a beloved space for many, offering endless entertainment and inspiration.
1. Temu: Shop Like a Billionaire
Temu is the most popular free iOS app in the shopping category, and like Shein, it's clear why it's caught the attention of so many. The online shopping platform is like a sprawling virtual mall that offers a wide range of products, including fashion items, home decor, handmade crafts, beauty and cosmetics, clothing, shoes, and more.
Temu offers exclusive deals and free delivery on all products, with advertising that suggests that you can shop like a billionaire without spending like one. Temu features thousands of new products and shops, emphasizing convenience and a huge selection, making it a one-stop shop for its users.
However, if some things in life seem too good to be true, there is a good chance they are. Many in the past have questioned whether Temu is safe to order from. My journey through the app wasn't without its fair share of hiccups – a mixed bag of product quality, slow customer service, and waiting quite a while for deliveries to arrive. Shoppers should be wary of these potential issues. You should double-check product reviews and see what other sellers say and their ratings to make sure you have a good shopping experience. Before shopping on Temu you should temper your expectations as there are important things to know before shopping on Temu.
How these choices were ranked
This list of the top 12 most popular free iOS apps was compiled using a combination of curated App Store insights and personal experience. The Top Choice section of the App Store was referenced for popular apps that consistently rank high among users, and this was cross-referenced with what's currently on my iPhone.