5 Important Things You Need To Know Before Shopping On TEMU

Temu is well-known for offering shockingly low prices across a wide variety of products. The app has taken the e-commerce world by storm since its launch in September 2022 and quickly became the most downloaded app in the U.S. Not all users are happy, though, with several mixed reviews putting the site in a tricky position.

The shopping supergiant isn't the only Chinese e-commerce app to dominate the U.S. market. Its main competitor, Shein, has seen similar success selling cheap Chinese goods to the public. The rivaling app has made claims against Temu for copying thousands of images from its website. This hasn't stopped Temu from maintaining its no.1 position across the iOS and Android app stores and surpassing Amazon's marketplace app in global downloads in early 2024.

Despite its success, several public complaints are circulating online about the legitimacy of its products, poor customer service, and delayed refunds, drawing many away from the site. Here are five important things to know before shopping with Temu.