Changing These Setting Will Greatly Increase The Security Of Your Android Phone

We store a lot of information on our phones, from text messages and passwords to pictures and credit card information. While it may not cross our minds as we go about our daily activities, this little device contains a record of our digital lives and some of our most personal data. A lot of damage could be done if it falls into the wrong hands. That's why securing your Android phone should be a top priority. Protecting your phone can prevent a hacker from draining your bank account or a nosy person from snooping through your private photos and messages.

You may have already downloaded anti-theft apps and gotten rid of harmful apps to keep your phone safe, and those are great steps. However, there's still more you can do to protect yourself. Android has robust security features to help you keep your device safe. You just need to activate these built-in settings to ensure your phone is fully protected from potential threats.