How To Enable Smart Lock On Android (And Why You Might Want To)

Android's screen locks are great — they keep your phone secured from prying eyes, prevent your personal data like pictures, bank accounts, and social media apps from being accessed, and make you feel safe about having your device out while around other people. However, in all honesty, these security measures can feel a bit inconvenient when you're at home, outside by yourself, or in any other circumstance when there's little need to keep your phone locked.

Your screen lock just becomes a bother, and you'll find yourself frustrated by how often you have to unlock your phone. Yes, an obvious solution is to simply turn off your screen lock, but you wouldn't want to do so every single time and risk forgetting to turn it back on.

That's where Android's Smart Lock comes into play. Smart Lock is a simpler way to enjoy a balance between convenience and security. In essence, it unlocks your phone during specific situations and automatically locks it outside of those situations. We'll walk you through the specifics of this feature and how to enable it on your Android phone.