Beware Of Temu: 5 Scams To Watch Out For

If you're a regular user of TikTok, you may have become familiar with the online retail site Temu — willingly or otherwise. Temu advertises very heavily on TikTok, both on its own and through word of mouth from various users. The storefront sells a similar variety of products to Amazon, though according to testimonials, Temu's prices are even cheaper than what you'd find on Amazon. This sounds very tempting, but that temptation has been tempered by some worrying reports on the site and its strategies.

The Better Business Bureau has given Temu a C+ rating due to the hundreds of complaints it has received about the storefront. Temu's marketing strategies have been likened to a multi-level marketing scheme, encouraging users to share referral codes and recruit more customers.

Those are all fairly good reasons to treat Temu's advertisements with an entire shaker of salt. However, to complicate matters further, both Temu itself and users with Temu referral codes have been employing some shady tactics in an attempt to entice more shoppers.