TikTok Health Advice: How To Spot Misinformation, And Why You Need To Be Careful

For about as long as the internet has been publicly available, it has been a force for both good and bad. Of course, with the power of the internet, nearly all of the world's knowledge is easily accessible, and you can learn just about anything you want. The problem is that such knowledge can be complicated to interpret properly without the proper education, resulting in inaccurate and potentially hazardous statements. That's also banking on the assumption that individuals aren't deliberately disseminating misinformation for malicious purposes or just for kicks.

One of the most dangerous kinds of misinformation is bogus health advice, including fad diets, home remedies, or otherwise downplaying what could be a serious health concern. What makes this kind of misinformation so dangerous is its sheer ubiquity. Through social platforms like TikTok, anyone can quickly and easily disseminate a false claim as though it were the real deal, and more individuals than you'd think will buy into it.

Whether you encounter health information in passing or seek it out deliberately, you need to train yourself to treat everything you hear on TikTok with a skeptical ear. Following a thread of misinformation and either attempting a bogus home remedy or ignoring a worsening condition could endanger your health and safety.