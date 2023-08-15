YouTube's Bolstered Misinformation Policy Targets Bogus Cancer Treatments

Social media platforms, for all the good they do in bringing us together, have also long served as a hotbed for various forms of misinformation — ranging from annoying gaslighting, to full-on dangerous lies. In the last few years especially, with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical misinformation in particular has been a major concern for most platforms.

One of the biggest misinformation problems can be found on YouTube, where misguided or malicious users deny medical science and recommend hazardous pseudo-treatments. YouTube has spent years trying to put a stop to these practices, and today, reaffirmed its drive to continue doing so.

In a post on YouTube's official blog, Dr. Garth Graham and Matt Halprin — YouTube's Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships and VP and Global Head of Trust and Safety, respectively — outlined new efforts to bolster the platform's efforts to stamp out medical misinformation. Video content suspected of spreading misinformation will be judged against accepted health information from confirmed medical authorities like the WHO.

The lynchpin of these new policies is a three-category system designed to target particular types of misinformation. These include prevention misinformation (incorrect info about the means by which individuals can prevent diseases), treatment misinformation (incorrect info about how diseases can be treated), and denial misinformation (incorrect info that outright denies the effects or existence of a disease).