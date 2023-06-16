Meta Is The Latest Platform To Scale Back Its COVID-19 Misinformation Policy

A month after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 no longer a global emergency, Meta has announced that it will be rolling back its misinformation policy concerning the virus. The new rules will apply to both Instagram and Facebook in countries that no longer officially deem the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been ongoing since early 2020, a national emergency. This includes the United States, after President Joe Biden signed a law in April that ended the emergency and related government practices, like providing free COVID-19 tests and forbearing mortgage and student loan payments.

Meta's content policy, which included removing "COVID-19 content that contributes to the risk of real-world harm, including through our policies prohibiting coordination of harm, peer-to- peer sale of test kits and related goods, hate speech, bullying and harassment," was intended to combat the alarming amount of misinformation and disinformation that spread since the start of the pandemic. Between March 2020 and July 2022, Meta took down 27 million posts containing COVID-19 misinformation.

The change in rules comes after Meta's Oversight Board suggested the company prepare for changes after the WHO's decision to end the emergency. In a blog post, Meta says that, moving forward, it will continue to consult with health experts in a "more tailored approach to our COVID-19 misinformation rules."