Facebook And Instagram Will Now Give Teens Stricter Privacy Settings By Default

In this day and age, kids and teenagers often grow up with full access to the internet. This includes starting their first social media profiles very early. With that in mind, it's important to warn teenagers about the dangers of the internet, but not everything can always be controlled. To keep teens safer on social media, Meta is introducing changes to the profile privacy for that age group on Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook may no longer be the go-to for teens — according to Pew Research, teens' usage of the platform dropped from 71% to 32% between 2014 and 2022. That's one of the reasons why Meta is in serious trouble. However, Instagram is still popular, with an estimated 62% of polled teenagers claiming they use the app. Teenagers gravitate toward visual-centric platforms these days, with TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram claiming the top 3 spots in the poll when it comes to pure social media platforms, although YouTube seems to be the most popular app overall, with a score of 95%. Be that as it may, lots of kids still join Facebook; some of them get their profiles very early on. Unfortunately, doing so can often put them at risk.

Meta has already introduced much-needed parental controls to protect teenagers on Instagram in 2021. This included restricting the visibility of profiles of everyone aged under 16 (or even under 18 in some regions). Adults are unable to message teens they are not connected to, and teenagers' profiles do not pop up in the People You May Know section on Facebook. The company also added new ways to report suspicious adults on both apps and saw a great increase in reports sent by minors as a result. Now, it will be adding even further means of protecting children.