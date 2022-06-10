Meta Is In Serious Trouble. Here's Why

Meta is not exactly in the best shape right now. Reports suggest that the social network Facebook isn't growing like it once was, and Meta's other businesses in advertising, VR, and the metaverse aren't doing particularly well at the moment. It would appear that the biggest hurdle that Meta faces is slowing revenue growth, something that has already started to show its effects on Meta's plans.

The company has reportedly canceled plans for its first smartwatch, which had two cameras and was slated to hit the shelves next year. Codenamed Milan, the smartwatch was canned due to issues with EMG (or Electromyography) tech implementation, but cost-cutting is also cited as one of the reasons in Bloomberg's report. In May, Meta announced plans to slow down, or even freeze, hiring for mid- or senior-level positions, days after declaring its financial results for the first three months of 2022.

According to a Reuters report, Meta told employees at Reality Labs — the division tasked with building the metaverse in the first place — to brace for lay-offs. Facebook, too, hasn't been coy about its revenue slowdown woes. "In light of the expense guidance given for this earnings period, we are slowing its growth accordingly," a Meta spokesperson told CNN. In the first quarter of 2022, Meta posted its slowest ad revenue growth in over a decade. This came right after Facebook reported a decline in user count for the first time in its history between Q3 and Q4 of 2021.