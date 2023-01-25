Meta Explains Why It's Letting Trump Back On Facebook

Meta's blog post is a long one that digs into the reasoning behind Trump's Facebook and Instagram bans, as well as the reason the company has decided to reinstate them — something that will happen "in the coming weeks," according to Clegg. Once he does return to the platform — assuming he doesn't snub it in the same way as Twitter — Trump will be faced with certain "guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses," Meta says.

Among other things, Meta says that Trump is on thin ice due to having previously violated its policies. For this reason, should he return and then commit "repeat offenses," Meta warns that he will be suspended for up to another two years, though the duration could be as short as a single month. The duration ultimately depends on what the violation is, should it happen.

Clegg acknowledges that Meta's decision "will be fiercely criticized" regardless of whether it maintains Trump's suspension or lets him back. In explaining its reason for reinstating the account, the company says, "As a general rule, we don't want to get in the way of open, public and democratic debate ... the public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying."