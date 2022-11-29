Twitter Quietly Stops COVID-19 Misinformation Policy

In yet another twist in the Elon Musk Twitter drama, the platform's entire operation for fighting misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic is being shut down. Musk himself has been roundly criticized for spreading falsehoods about COVID on Twitter (via Forbes), raising questions about platform bias and the degree to which Musk expects Twitter to function as a digital echo chamber for his own political views.

The decision was not widely publicized. Users simply noticed a short note added to Twitter's page on COVID-19 misinformation: "Effective November 23, 2022, Twitter is no longer enforcing the COVID-19 misleading information policy."

The decision comes in the wake of Twitter's so-called general amnesty, where, in response to an open poll on the platform, up to 62,000 accounts removed from Twitter may be restored under new management. As for whether anti-vaxxers, COVID-19 deniers, and other people whose content would have been removed under the old rules will be allowed back to the platform, stay tuned.