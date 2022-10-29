Will Tesla's Rivals Leave Elon Musk-Owned Twitter?

Shortly before the takeover, Musk tweeted an open letter to advertisers which gave more details on his free speech stance and opinions on advertising itself. In the statement, Musk claims he bought Twitter out of concern for humanity and the "future of civilization." The billionaire says he wants the platform to act as a "digital town square" where a broad range of opinions and ideas can be discussed. However, Musk also hinted that there would at least be some restrictions on what users could say, stating that the platform "obviously can not become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!"

Twitter's new owner also gave some indication about what his plans were for advertising on the platform. While it's not going to Mars, Musk's advertising goals for Twitter are ambitious, with the entrepreneur claiming he wants to make the social network "the most respected advertising platform in the world." He then went on to talk about targeted advertising, how "high-relevant" ads can be considered "content" and how "low-relevancy ads" are spam. Musk stated that he believes the correct kind of advertising can "delight, entertain, and inform" which plays into the idea that advertisements can, in fact, be "content."

The targeting of ads is how a lot of major tech companies make their money, and Twitter compiles a lot of information about its users. Musk's desire to make the platform more welcoming included a way for users to decide what content they see, similar to how movies and video games are rated by age bracket. While that system may have been mentioned to placate advertisers and avoid a mass exodus of users, a cynic could see it as yet another way to gather data.