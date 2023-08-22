Get Ready To See Ads In TikTok Search Results

In the mere five years since TikTok first became available outside its home country of China, it has swiftly become one of the biggest social media sensations in the industry's history. Users, young and old (mostly young), flock to TikTok regularly to see the latest trends, viral videos, and interesting products. According to a study conducted by the app's internal marketing team, around 58% of TikTok users discover new product brands that interest them through their feed, which is about 1.5 times the adoption rate on similar platforms. That statistic has led TikTok to a new marketing endeavor.

Today, on the official TikTok business blog, the company announced the addition of a new feature to the existing TikTok Ads Manager, the Search Ads Toggle. This new feature, when enabled, will serve users ads alongside organic results when conducting in-app searches.

"With the Search Ads Toggle, brands can extend the reach of their campaigns to high-intent users who are seeking information relevant to their business, driving incremental engagement and revenue potential," TikTok said in its announcement.