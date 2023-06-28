TikTok May Soon Open An Online Store

After taking the Internet by storm with its addictive short video format, popular video-sharing platform TikTok could make a strategic move to expand its influence beyond the realm of social media. According to a report by Semafor, the ByteDance-owned company is preparing to take on some of the most prominent players in the e-commerce space by launching its own online store in the U.S. as early as next month. While no concrete details surround this interesting move, the report indicates that this online store would be integrated with the U.S. version of the TikTok app.

With TikTok users in the U.S. spending considerable time on the app, integrating an online store within the existing app will allow TikTok to earn direct revenue from its 150-million-strong U.S. user base. While we do not know how TikTok intends to integrate its online store within the app, the basic idea behind the move would be to allow its massive audience to discover, explore, and purchase products without ever leaving the app.

Notably, this upcoming online store would be different from TikTok's existing TikTok Shop feature, which is essentially a marketplace for brands to sell their items on TikTok, with the platform only acting as an intermediary. With the upcoming TikTok Store, the company intends to sell physical goods directly to the consumer.