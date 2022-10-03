TikTok Is Laying Groundwork For Live Online Shopping In The US

TikTok is reportedly exploring an expansion of its livestream shopping ambitions in the United States, carrying over a lucrative e-commerce formula from China where the trend rakes in hundreds of billions of dollars. The idea is to partner with brands and influencers, allowing them to hawk products via livestreams on the video-sharing platform, instead of posting ads and sponsored content on their social timelines.

The latest rumor is a tad unexpected because Financial Times originally reported in June that TikTok had abandoned its livestream shopping ambitions in the U.S. after a subpar experiment with the idea in England. In addition to it, the user privacy and national security-related storm that has engulfed TikTok may have also played a role in the company tempering its live-shopping experiments, at least temporarily. However, TikTok appears to be taking the safer route this time around.

Instead of building a livestream shopping system on its viral platform akin to Meta, the ByteDance-owned company is reportedly joining hands with a local player to handle the foundations while TikTok only lends its platforms for customer outreach. Overall, TikTok's shopping ambitions for the U.S. market aren't new. The likes of Shopify have already set up a dedicated shopping tab on TikTok profiles. Plus, the social media titan was also spotted testing a dedicated Shop feed in its app a few months ago, which might very well become a hub for livestream shopping, as well, in the near future.