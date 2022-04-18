Why TikTok Is Being Investigated By The Department Of Homeland Security

TikTok is one of the most popular mobile apps in the world with a self-reported billion or more active users around the globe. Emarketer forecasts that TikTok is headed for over $11 billion in advertising revenue by 2024. Although the social network requires users to be at least 13 years old to use it, authentication for this bit of the process is mainly honesty-based. According to The New York Times, as many as a third of all TikTok users in the U.S. are under the age of 14.

The Financial Times reports that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has launched an investigation into concerns that the company is not doing enough to combat child sexual abuse material (CSAM). According to the report, TikTok has over 10,000 people employed specifically to moderate content across the platform, but despite this seemingly vast moderation team, TikTok appears to be struggling to keep a lid on inappropriate material and predatory activity within its network.