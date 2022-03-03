Why These States Just Opened An Investigation Against TikTok

TikTok is always doing everything possible to keep users engaged with the platform, especially younger people between the ages of 13 and 24. Earlier this week, the short-form video platform rolled out the ability to upload 10-minute videos, making them seven minutes longer than they were last July, when users were able create three-minute videos. It seemed like a risky move — one that may have placed it under further government scrutiny.

A group of state attorneys general announced on Wednesday that it has launched a nationwide investigation into TikTok and its possible harmful effects on young people's mental health. The investigation is being led by attorneys general from California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Vermont, USA.

Attorney General Maura Healey of Massachusetts said in a press release that the group is looking into whether the way TikTok designs, operates, and promotes its platform has a negative effect on the overall health and well-being of children, teens, and young adults. It is also examining whether the social media company "violated state consumer protection laws and put the public at risk."

"As children and teens already grapple with issues of anxiety, social pressure, and depression, we cannot allow social media to further harm their physical health and mental wellbeing," Healey said in a statement. "State attorneys general have an imperative to protect young people and seek more information about how companies like TikTok are influencing their daily lives."