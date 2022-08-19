Here's How TikTok Silently Monitors Your Web Activity

TikTok has mired itself in another controversy, one that puts it in the same infamous lane of surreptitiously tracking users across the web as rivals platforms like Instagram and Facebook. According to an analysis by security researcher Felix Krause, the TikTok app's web browser is capable of logging all the keyboard inputs, potentially giving it access to sensitive information like log-in credentials alongside a track of what websites users visit and what they do on those web pages.

When you click a link while surfing the TikTok app, it opens inside a native web view that serves as TikTok's own basic web browser. Not every app does that. Take for example WhatsApp. When you click on a URL shared on the messaging app, it automatically opens it in the default web browser on your phone, which can be anything from Chrome to Safari.

TikTok is not alone in offering a native browser experience, but there is something potentially nefarious embedded in the code. According to Krause, TikTok's in-app browser has JavaScript command lines that allow it to log every keystroke when users are checking out a website. That means every keyboard input, from messages to log-in credentials, can be recorded.