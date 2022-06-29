Why This FCC Commissioner Says Apple And Google App Stores Should Remove TikTok

Brendan Carr, a commissioner at the U.S. FCC, has urged Google and Apple to banish TikTok from their respective app repositories, the App Store and the Play Store. Carr tweeted that the popular short-video sharing app, which is owned by China's ByteDance, "harvests swathes of sensitive data" that was reportedly accessed in China, and now wants the app purged over its concerning data practices.

In his letter addressed to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Alphabet head Sundar Pichai, Carr claimed that TikTok "poses an unacceptable national security risk" because it collects a vast amount of sensitive data, which China has unhindered access to. Carr has asked both the companies to comply with his request. And in case that doesn't happen, Apple and Google will have to explain why they failed to do so — and on what grounds TikTok hasn't been removed despite all the red flags — before July 8.

TikTok doesnâ€™t just see its users dance videos. It collects search and browsing histories, keystroke patterns, biometric identifiers, draft messages and metadata, plus it has collected the text, images, and videos that are stored on a device's clipboard. pic.twitter.com/GKheArMM5X — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) June 28, 2022

Carr brings up Apple and Google's public claims about data safety and user privacy alongside the relevant app store policies to subtly send home the message that now is the time the two giants put their money where their mouth is. Equating TikTok with a sophisticated surveillance tool, Carr highlighted numerous incidents from the past few years that put the wrong kind of spotlight on the app, especially over reportedly extensive data collection and security risks that resulted in the tangible threat of a nationwide ban during the Trump presidency.