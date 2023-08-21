Could This TikTok Hack Make Your Android Device Run Faster?

Even the fastest Android phone can slow down over time, which could be due to a variety of factors. If your phone was running smoothly but suddenly seems sluggish, a simple restart might be all it takes to shut down any background processes and free up system memory. Your phone might also be slow if it has an underpowered processor, lacks enough RAM, is running outdated software, or if the storage is full.

Some of these issues are easy to fix – such as updating to the latest software (if available) or deleting apps and files to free up storage space. If the problem is the processor and RAM, there's not much you can do apart from upgrading to a new phone. A TikTok hack floating around suggests that changing system animation settings is an easy fix for a sluggish Android phone. However, this is far from the truth.