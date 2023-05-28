How To Enable Developer Options On Your Android Phone

The Developer Options menu can give you more in-depth information on how your Android is running, as well as allow you to control some of its more advanced and esoteric features. Just a forewarning, make sure you know what every setting does before you go disabling or enabling anything, as careless use of these features could be harmful to your device.

The basic Developer Options include a Memory menu you can consult to see how much memory your phone's processes are taking up, a bug report generator for sharing your phone's current status, a demo mode that hides your UI specifics for screenshotting, and a toggle to force your phone to stay awake.

The more advanced options include USB debugging, allowing a connected development device to tinker with the phone's internal files, networking adjustments for configuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections, input options for changing how your phone responds to your taps and prompts, and rendering options for overclocking processors and improving GPU usage.

The majority of these options are for developmental purposes, used in conjunction with a secondary device for advanced management and debugging. If you only want to make a bug report or keep your phone awake, don't go any deeper than the top Developer Options menu. You can also re-disable the Developer Options when you're finished by using the toggle at the top of the page.