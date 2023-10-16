How To Spot Fake Customer Reviews When Buying Tech Gadgets Online

There's no denying that product reviews play a big role when most of us purchase tech gadgets online. Whether we're shopping for a new Bluetooth speaker or a virtual reality headset, given the sheer number of products available, it's no wonder most of us turn to customer reviews to help us narrow the field before deciding what to buy. On the surface, these reviews have a lot to offer; they tell us how well a particular gadget works and if it's worth our hard-earned money.

What you may not know is online customer reviews are also big business. Because they are so influential and many people decide what to buy based on reading them, companies often manipulate or create fake reviews to boost sales. Amazon, Walmart, eBay, Google, and Trustpilot are just a few of the websites overrun with fake reviews.

Although most sites ban this practice, and the FTC has proposed a ban on fake online reviews, the problem still persists. So, it's up to you as a consumer to evaluate the customer reviews you see online and determine their credibility. While spotting fake reviews can be tricky, there are a few things you can do to uncover the truth and make informed decisions about which ones to trust.