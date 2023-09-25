Here's How To Tell If A Local Business Is Paying For Fake Reviews On Yelp

Fake reviews have been an unfortunate and unwelcome aspect of online (and offline, in some cases) business for quite some time. From commerce sites like Amazon and eBay to more direct point-of-purchase retail locations, it's not uncommon to run across some customer ratings that seem a bit ... off.

Yelp, a major review site and app, has been battling falsified reviews for quite some time, with its current system set up to distinguish between its two biggest review transgressions: Paid reviews and "suspicious" reviews. Paid or compensated reviews pertain to businesses that have been caught offering some kind of incentive to their customers to either leave a positive review, change an existing review, remove negative reviews, or intentionally avoid leaving a review at all. Suspicious reviews are just that. If multiple experiences appear to come from the same source, or if it appears as though a coordinated group is leaving a large number of reviews for a single business, things get flagged.

Previously, the results of businesses being suspected and flagged often resulted in direct consumer alerts that would pop up when such pages were viewed. But what if you have your own suspicions about a place you want to check out, even if there's no pop-up warning? That's where Yelp's new Review Activity Alerts index comes in.