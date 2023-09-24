Why SHEIN's Prices Are So Cheap, And Why You Shouldn't Fall For It

In the span of a few years, SHEIN has become the most popular fast fashion brand in the U.S. The company is known for its vast catalog of trendy clothing styles on its app and website at ridiculously affordable prices. It's not uncommon to find dresses, crop tops, and skirts on sale for under $3.

SHEIN is similar to online marketplaces like TEMU, Wish, and Alibaba, which have a massive collection of products at dirt-cheap prices. The company offers free standard shipping on orders above $29, and free express shipping on orders above $129. As a result, it makes sense for buyers to order multiple items of clothing to take advantage of free shipping.

SHEIN is valued at $100 billion, which is more than the combined value of clothing giants like H&M and Zara combined. Unlike other brands, the Chinese company doesn't rely on physical retail stores. As a result, clothing purchased from SHEIN is shipped directly from its distribution centers to the U.S. and other countries around the world. SHEIN's cheap prices might be irresistible for shoppers on a budget, but they come at a heavy price paid by factory workers and the environment.