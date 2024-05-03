The Shady Side Of Temu

Among the major concerns about Temu are the products that customers can buy from the online retailer. While there have not been any explicit instances of counterfeit items on Temu, the company's sister site Pinduoduo has been accused of selling fake products multiple times. Critics have suggested that the owner may expand this practice to Temu if given the opportunity, meaning customers wouldn't get the items described in listings.

An investigation by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission found that Temu's business practices raise concerns, particularly in areas such as copyright infringement. As the company doesn't work with established brands or well-known manufacturers, it is easy to sell inferior products that might not hold up when compared to those sold by other retailers, such as Amazon. In addition, Wired found that Temu focuses on making products as cheaply as possible, so there is a chance of getting problematic products from the retailer.

Many designers have accused Temu of stealing their work. According to TIME, almost identical versions of products available on other sites have been found on Temu, and there is often little that people can do to have them removed even though they clearly infringe on intellectual property rights. Even those who do successfully manage to have listings taken down could see them return under a new vendor.