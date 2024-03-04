How Does Temu's Affiliate Program Work & Is It Legit?

Chances are you've heard of Temu. The online marketplace boasts a huge range of products, and even though some say you shouldn't fall for the low prices, countless people already have, giving the company enough profit to afford a shocking number of Super Bowl ads. And they aren't stopping there, using the app's quick rise to fame to launch an affiliate program. So, how does it work, and is it legitimate?

The online marketplace known as Temu is looking for social media influencers to join the Temu Influencer Program. As a member, the company wants content creators to review and recommend Temu products, inspiring the creator's audience to make similar purchases and driving more traffic to the website and app.

Temu's affiliate program wants influencers with a decent following, and the company reviews every application submitted on the website. Those with higher follower counts will get better benefits. Temu will then give influencers a unique affiliate link and code to share with their followers. Approved Temu Influencers select campaigns and products they're interested in to receive for free.

After posting about the product (following Temu's posting requirements), the company promises influencers and affiliates will earn Temu credit and cash. According to the Temu website, the Affiliate Program has benefits, including a $5 reward per download referral and up to 20% commission. According to the company, it's a simple cycle of joining a campaign, posting and sharing it, earning cash and balance, and repeating. So what's the catch?