How Does Temu's Affiliate Program Work & Is It Legit?
Chances are you've heard of Temu. The online marketplace boasts a huge range of products, and even though some say you shouldn't fall for the low prices, countless people already have, giving the company enough profit to afford a shocking number of Super Bowl ads. And they aren't stopping there, using the app's quick rise to fame to launch an affiliate program. So, how does it work, and is it legitimate?
The online marketplace known as Temu is looking for social media influencers to join the Temu Influencer Program. As a member, the company wants content creators to review and recommend Temu products, inspiring the creator's audience to make similar purchases and driving more traffic to the website and app.
Temu's affiliate program wants influencers with a decent following, and the company reviews every application submitted on the website. Those with higher follower counts will get better benefits. Temu will then give influencers a unique affiliate link and code to share with their followers. Approved Temu Influencers select campaigns and products they're interested in to receive for free.
After posting about the product (following Temu's posting requirements), the company promises influencers and affiliates will earn Temu credit and cash. According to the Temu website, the Affiliate Program has benefits, including a $5 reward per download referral and up to 20% commission. According to the company, it's a simple cycle of joining a campaign, posting and sharing it, earning cash and balance, and repeating. So what's the catch?
Is Temu's affiliate program legit?
You aren't alone if you think Temu's affiliate program seems too good to be true. Despite their "Shop Like a Billionaire" slogan, Temu has a mixed track record. There have been some reports that the app shares data, many customers have claimed it's a scam, and there's even a class-action lawsuit against Temu over data privacy. That said, many Temu customers have successfully purchased products at low prices. But what does that mean for the affiliate program?
Well, if you're in it for the free products, that part of Temu's affiliate program seems legit. As part of a deep dive into the Chinese marketplace, TIME interviewed Brianna Lukey, a woman in Texas who received $200 worth of free items from Temu. "I know there's a lot of things that go around that may not be legit," she said. "But this was." And a quick scroll through TikTok further proves that, with plenty of influencers showcasing their "Temu hauls" of items they got for free.
However, cash perk payouts are still undetermined. Outside of claims made by Temu and a handful of influencers online, there isn't any actual hard evidence to prove that Temu is giving its affiliates real money. The bulk of testimonials from the affiliate and influencer programs cite Temu credits and free products. Though some may get paid through the program, its other controversies deserve scrutiny if you plan on signing up.