Is Temu Safe To Order From? Here's What We Know

It seems that everywhere we go, we're paying more and more for everything. Even though price increases have slowed, it may be some time before many recover from the effects of the 2021 inflation spike. That's why websites like Temu are so appealing to consumers. They offer various goods at heavily discounted prices, allowing the dollar to stretch as it once did. Pricing is so good, in fact, that it feels too good to be true.

Is there something nefarious about Temu? Or is the online retailer the answer to consumer burnout in a post-COVID world, where hindered supply chains led to extraordinary prices for even the bare necessities?

With competitor sites like Alibaba and Shein making waves with headlines of child labor and harassment accusations, it's understandable that the public may be weary of a similar site. That uncertainty is only further exacerbated by comments made by the U.S. government, which constantly puts Chinese-based businesses under the microscope.

While the surprisingly lower prices and off-shore parent company can be red flags, they're not wholly indicative of a problematic shopping experience. In fact, as a whole, Temu is a legitimate business that does as advertised and is even proactive regarding scam prevention, as seen in a response to concerns raised by SlashGear writer Daniel Trock in October 2023.

However, it's worth digging a little deeper to further guarantee there are no underlying or hidden issues with the e-commerce app.