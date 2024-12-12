The Shady Side Of SHEIN

When it comes to transparency, it would seem that Shein is lacking in that area. Like most companies, the website offers steep discounts, free shipping, and deals in all categories of clothing, electronics, accessories, household goods, and beauty products, among others. There's also a lot that isn't said, according to sources like Statista.

On its website, Shein states it is committed to making the "beauty of fashion" available to everyone. It says it uses "on-demand manufacturing technology," has an "agile supply chain," and keeps inventory waste low while offering affordable products. Further, Shein notes that it has almost 10,000 employees worldwide (58% of whom are women) and that it sells to over 150 countries.

In discussing the company's founding, Shein says it has "alternative processes and technologies" that help it evolve in the fashion world. Part of that technology is proprietary software, says the brand, and a "digital supply chain" is at the core of the business model.

That all sounds great, but how much does it really say about the brand? As it turns out, not much. Per Statista, "Shein has thus far not disclosed official financial statements, as well as information regarding their supply chain and working conditions." Although Shein has apparently not released financial statements (though it did release some worker salary information — more on that later), Statista points out that the company is valued at over 100 billion USD.

