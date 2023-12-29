6 Gmail Tricks You Need To Do For The New Year

In general, you can start deleting emails you no longer want to keep in the coming year not only to keep your inbox more organized and up-to-date but also to free up precious Gmail storage space. However, to hasten the process of gaining back Gmail gigabytes, you can specifically target messages that have large files attached to them. That way, if you still need them, you can back them up locally on your chosen device and permanently remove them from your Google storage.

This is an important trick for all Google users to master because every Google account is given only 15 GB worth of online storage space. Moreover, this is shared by Google services like Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail. Unless you're willing to purchase a Google One subscription to get more space, you can check out Gmail emails that have big files nestled in them by doing the following on a computer:

Open a new browser tab, go to gmail.com, and log in if necessary. Once you're signed in, visit https://one.google.com/u/1/storage/management/gmail. At the top of the list, make sure "Emails with large attachments" is selected.

To review an email that appears in the search list, click on it. It should open in a separate tab. If you think you'd still want them in the future, you can then download the attachments onto your computer and do with them as you please. Once you've secured a copy of the files, you can delete them from Gmail by hitting the trash can icon.

Although there is an option to select and delete all Gmail emails with large attachments, to avoid unwittingly deleting something you may want to keep after all, reviewing each one individually is the recommended method.