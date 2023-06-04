Gmail Storage Critically Low? Here's How You Can Free Up Space

If you are a regular Gmail user who isn't in the habit of deleting messages, you may one day get to a point where your inbox is completely full. When you get close to this point, you may receive a worrisome notification warning that you will soon lose the ability to send and receive emails as well as upload files. That's because anyone who signs up for a Google account is automatically afforded only 15 GB of online storage space. This storage allotment is spread out across various Google services, namely Google Drive, Google Photos, and Gmail.

If you use more than one of the three (if not all of these) Google applications, you are more than likely going to hit your storage limit quickly. To ensure that you can continue using Gmail without mishap, there are several things you can do to gain control of your Gmail inbox and reclaim much-needed space. For starters, you can make a habit out of emptying your junk folders at regular intervals. Most people may not know that messages left in Trash and Spam still count against storage. If you recently deleted emails that have file attachments, permanently remove them along with those filtered as spam by emptying both folders manually.