How To Clear The Google Drive App Cache On Your Android Phone

Behind the scenes, apps like Google Drive function in similar ways. Each one takes up phone resources once it is downloaded and installed, and the amount of memory and storage space it consumes may even increase when it is actively being used. Every mobile app also produces temporary data that is stored somewhere on the phone so that the next time you try and launch it, it takes lesser time to boot the program and you have a more seamless experience navigating the app.

Every mobile app has its own cache where all temporary data goes and waits until they need to be loaded the next time you try and use the service. For an app like Google Drive, the amount of accumulated temporary data can get stacked up pretty quickly. Normally this shouldn't be an issue, but if you have a limited amount of free space on your smartphone, or if you run into technical glitches with the app itself, then it might be necessary to clear the cache and start using the app with a clean slate.

Deleting a mobile app's temporary cache files is easy to do on an Android phone. You can usually fire up your smartphone's Settings app and head to the app in question's info page and do it from there with a simple tap of a button. For Google Drive, however, you have another method you can try that lets you do that directly through the app itself.