5 Popular Android Apps To Help You Stick To Your New Year's Resolutions

As the app name implies, Habit Tracker is a tool you can use daily to keep tabs on how regularly you're accomplishing your tasks. Upon the first launch of the platform, you'll be asked to provide your usual wake-up and wind-down times so the app can determine when to remind you when to finish going through your daily checklist. Then, you can set a target goal: to live healthier, try new things, be more focused, or sleep better, to name a few. Finally, you can set habits you'd like to build by choosing one of the suggestions provided or typing your own. There are many more habit presets to choose from if you're having trouble coming up with your own, arranged into nifty categories you can browse through when you hit the Create a New Habit button.

Set habits will generate a daily checklist. Once you accomplish a habit, you can check it off the list for the day. You can add habits related to your daily routine as a regularly occurring event or one-time tasks on specific dates, like doctor visits.

App stats are generated depending on how often you use the app, which could be a great motivator to keep at it. You can produce a habit streak by following through with accomplishing one consistently, generating numbers for how many habits you complete in a week, your rate of completion for specific habits, and perfect days when you do everything listed.

Habit Tracker is free to use, but you can upgrade to the premium version — currently priced at $11.99 per year, with a free seven-day trial — to remove ads and gain an unlimited number of habits, among other additional features.