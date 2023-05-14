These 5 Android Apps Use AI To Help You Learn A New Language

With almost 50 million monthly active users, Duolingo is one of the go-to language learning apps today. It's popularly known for its fun and playful approach to learning, integrating streaks and rankings to motivate you to use the app regularly. Currently, it boasts 40 different languages, including popular ones like Japanese and Spanish and more niche ones like Klingon.

At Duolingo, AI primarily helps tailor the lessons to give you an experience that matches your proficiency level. This way, you get a customized set of exercises focusing specifically on what you, as a unique learner, need to learn. The exercises themselves are also generated with AI, and the computer algorithm forms these exercises from raw human-made content and creates the audio you hear in the exercises. Although human experts grade certain exercise types, most rely on AI to come up with your grades, too.

Two other AI-powered features of Duolingo are Roleplay and Explain My Answer, both available in the newly introduced subscription tier Duolingo Max. These recent features utilize the powerful GPT-4 technology. In Roleplay, you can chat with a computer-generated character to practice real-life conversations. Meanwhile, in Explain My Answer, you'll chat with Duo the Owl, who will elaborate on why your answer to a certain exercise is incorrect. Human experts still evaluate the conversations in both features to check for accuracy.