Meta's New Twitter Alternative: 5 Things To Know About Threads Before You Sign Up

Since Elon Musk assumed control of Twitter in October 2022, many users have been searching for a viable alternative. While numerous Twitter competitor platforms emerged following Musk's takeover, including Bluesky, Post News, Spill, and Mastodon, none have successfully attracted a significant number of Twitter users.

However, just when it seemed that finding a suitable alternative was unlikely, social media giant Meta — the company behind Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp — unveiled a new platform called Threads. Unlike previous Twitter alternatives that faded away over time, Threads has experienced a remarkable surge in sign-ups since its launch on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

To differentiate between its existing platforms, Meta touts Threads as a primarily text-based platform with a mixture of features that seem to have been borrowed from Instagram, as well as Twitter. Users can "follow" people on the platform, have the option to keep their profiles private or public, and even give users the ability to "like" and "share" posts. Despite it being primarily text-based, Threads does allow users to post images and videos.

Newest reports indicate that the platform has managed more than 10 million sign ups in less than 24 hours, making it the fastest social media platform to hit the 10 million user base mark. Instagram Threads is very likely creating a niche of its own among other social media sites, and there are some important things you need to know before you decide to sign up for it.